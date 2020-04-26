Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $8,699,257.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,938,096 shares of company stock worth $19,499,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

