Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.96 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $14.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

LDOS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

