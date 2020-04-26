Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

