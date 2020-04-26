Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading Down 5% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00017812 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $324,732.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00588443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 228.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

