Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.