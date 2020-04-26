Line (NYSE:LN) versus DouYu International (NYSE:DOYU) Critical Survey

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Line’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.27 $5.68 million $0.04 181.75 Line $2.12 billion 5.59 -$431.37 million ($1.82) -26.98

DouYu International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Line. Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DouYu International and Line, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Line 0 3 0 0 2.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.64%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Line.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% Line -16.97% -21.36% -7.51%

Summary

DouYu International beats Line on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication products, including LINE Stickers and themes; and contents, such as LINE Games, LINE PLAY, LINE Manga, LINE Music, and LINE Fortune. In addition, the company offers display advertising services through Timeline, LINE NEWS, and LINE TODAY; account advertising products and services comprising official accounts, [email protected], sponsored stickers, and LINE Point Ads; and other advertising products and services that include LINE Part-time Job, livedoor, and Matome Web portals. Further, it sells LINE characters merchandise under the LINE Friends name; and provides fintech services, such as LINE Pay service, as well as other services that include AI and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

