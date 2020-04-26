LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $60,148.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,031,613,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,244,122 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

