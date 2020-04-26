Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 11,316 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $152.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $102.61 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

