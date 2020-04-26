Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,378 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

