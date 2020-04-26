Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 88,898 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.