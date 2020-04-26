Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 698,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 435,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $4,791,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

