Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,396,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

