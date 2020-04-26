Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,140 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

