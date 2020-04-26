Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & American Campus Communities (NASDAQ:ACC) Head to Head Comparison

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of American Campus Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Campus Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 4.79 $4.49 million $0.47 7.77 American Campus Communities $943.04 million 4.35 $84.97 million $2.42 12.35

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.44% 13.40% 7.61% American Campus Communities 14.33% 4.32% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Campus Communities 0 3 6 0 2.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. American Campus Communities has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 51.56%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Summary

American Campus Communities beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

