Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 37.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Markel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $879.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,120.02.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 37.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $693.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

