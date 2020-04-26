Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $20.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $80.71 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

