Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits Market Cap of $195,994.50

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $195,994.50 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.02580302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00213823 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

