MCO Market Capitalization Tops $80.42 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00066907 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cobinhood, EXX and Huobi. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $80.42 million and approximately $51.11 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.04442083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009810 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003203 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ABCC, LATOKEN, EXX, Coinrail, IDEX, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bithumb, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Huobi, BigONE, DDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinnest and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.