MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,780 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

