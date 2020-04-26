MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 104,439 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.