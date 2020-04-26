MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 245,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

