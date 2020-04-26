Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will report $7.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $8.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.73 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.44 billion to $32.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

