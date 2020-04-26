Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

