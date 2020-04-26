MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 233,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.16% of Hertz Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hertz Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of HTZ opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

