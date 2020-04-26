MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,041,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

