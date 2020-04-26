MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,862 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $114.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

