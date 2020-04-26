MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,160 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after buying an additional 94,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 329,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

