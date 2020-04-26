MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 977.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,377 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,253,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares during the period.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.