MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 160,134 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock worth $3,931,315 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

