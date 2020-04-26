MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,662 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Navient worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 332,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navient by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

