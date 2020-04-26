MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.22 Million in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:INGR opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

