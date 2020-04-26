MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of The GEO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

