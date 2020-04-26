MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $87.59 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

