MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.97 Million in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 326,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 198,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 148,708 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

UNIT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

