MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.12% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE OUT opened at $12.63 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.