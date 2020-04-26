MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.41 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

