MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Corecivic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

