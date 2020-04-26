MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.44% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

SPTN opened at $16.75 on Friday. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

