MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after buying an additional 243,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after buying an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,697,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

