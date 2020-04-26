MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Medallia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $85,524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Medallia by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 337,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medallia by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 222,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Medallia by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $14,193,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

MDLA stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $973,064.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,876,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,922,512.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 510,805 shares of company stock worth $11,528,363.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

