MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

