MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of HALO opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.