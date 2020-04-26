MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 12,704 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WST opened at $195.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $196.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

