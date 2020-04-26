MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 1,309,771 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,309,771 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura dropped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

