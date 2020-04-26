MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 211,800 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211,800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of 58.com worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in 58.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,463,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,289,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in 58.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

