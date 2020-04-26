MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 247,971 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,971 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,946,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.