MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 26,115 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.