MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 395,730 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,730 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $7,349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $13.42 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

