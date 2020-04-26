MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 81,530 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,530 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jabil stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,777. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

