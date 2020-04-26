MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.54 Million Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Coherus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.33 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

